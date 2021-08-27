Iberia Parish Council District 11 Councilman Brian Napier hit the nail on the head Wednesday night when he said he thought the council had gotten the attention of the people of Iberia Parish in the last few weeks.
Representatives of three groups of opposition to some council moves showed up en masse for Wednesday’s meeting even though none of the items — ordinances to enact franchise fees, the closure of polling places for the Oct 9 election and the transition from a board of control to an advisory board at the Robert B. Green Veterans Memorial Building — were up for a final vote.
Two of the items, the franchise fee issue and the changes to the polling places, were not even up for discussion on the regular agenda but as an extension added on at the last minute to provide funds for an additional round of notification for voters whose polling places had moved. Only the Robert B. Green management proposal was up for public comment on the prepared agenda, and that as an item during the council’s committee hearings, not its regular meeting.
Each of the items brought out the passion of the populace, however. Former 16th District Judge Lori Landry used her time during the public comment period at the open of the session to blast the council for dropping the number of precincts in the parish to 37 for the October balloting, a cut of more than a third.
“The main issue is not just precincts,” Landry said. “This move closes eight polling places, five of them in predominantly African-American communities. The council is now saying it’s not wanting to close polling places, but when you voted for this in 2019, it started down this path.”
The shift, planned long before there were any items on the October ballot, was designed to bring down the number of precincts while the parish’s demographer, Mike Hefner, drew new district lines for the 14 council districts based on the 2020 Census data, which was released earlier this month. By the time the municipal elections roll around in the spring of 2022, Hefner had told the council that there would be closer to 51 or 52 precincts, bringing the number closer to the 57 under the previous map.
The reapportionment in Iberia Parish will not only address shifting demographics in the districts but also a drop in the parish population.
While reapportionment year ballots are usually very small intentionally to avoid these sorts of issues, the addition of four statewide amendments that arose out of the spring legislative session forced the opening of polls statewide. In the city of New iberia, there is also an election to fill the city marshal seat, left vacant after former City Marshal Tony Migues resigned in April.
“Brian Napier said the only thing on the ballot was the city marshal’s race,” Landry continued. “Then the African-American community, they would be disenfranchised in the city marshal race.”
When Landry finished, Napier took the opportunity to respond.
“I take offense at the implication that we did this in order to disenfranchise anyone, let alone the black community,” Napier said.
“I do not think Judge Landry was saying that anyone intended to disenfranchise the African-American community,” District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard said. “But, you did.”
The council, after some discussion, decided to have Hefner appear at a meeting in the near future to explain the method behind the district realignment, specifically with respect to the October election.
Businessman Chris Jordan spoke in opposition to the council’s plan to enact franchise fees on utilities across the parish in order to raise revenues. Jordan attacked the idea as a tax without the vote of the public.
“I think you can find other ways to raise revenues besides adding another tax on the people of the parish,” Jordan said. “I run a rental business, and when I got a tax bill during COVID for $165,000, I had to pay it.”
One previous council decision he attacked was the decision not to grant final plat approval for a proposed residential development in Coteau.
“If you were to go to black pipe, that would add $2,000 in property taxes per year times 280 homes,” Jordan said, referring to a vote earlier this year to not allow a variance for a proposed development to use black pipe rather than concrete pipe for drainage. “If we grow the parish, you won’t have to hit every person who is left here in the parish with these franchise fees.”
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said that the issue might be moot because the fees may already be being collected parishwide, based on fees initiated in the municipalities of the parish.
“We’re maybe thinking that franchise fees are already getting collected across the parish,” Richard said. “There may be something going on where you are already paying for it. There’s 75,000 people in the parish and 35,000 in the municipalities. Maybe a portion of what is being collected needs to go to the parish.”
The ordinances setting the franchise fees will come up for discussion at the council’s meeting on Sept. 13.
During the committee hearings, the council also heard from an assortment of veterans about the move to bring all of the veterans facilities across the parish to an advisory board management rather than the board of control system that had been in place. Although some of the building operators agreed with the move, the members of the Robert B. Green facility board were adamantly opposed.
“We’re not saying that we are not willing to work with the Iberia Parish Council,” said Robbie Bethel, a member of the Robert B. Green Board of Control. “We’re supposed to work hand in hand. What we are saying is that we are not going to be bullied.
“We are good enough now that the building is repaired,” Bethel said, referring to the recently unveiled renovations to the structure. “But it was not good enough when it was falling down.”
Parish Legal Council Andy Shealy said the move was not targeted to change anything about the board, but rather was to bring all five of the parish’s veterans buildings under similar management.
At the end of the discussion, it was agreed that the board would be allowed to continue, with a cooperative endeavor agreement drafted to define the duties and responsibilities of the council, the parish administration and the veterans.
A final vote on the agreement will be scheduled for the Sept. 13 meeting.