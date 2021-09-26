Groups question need to close eight polling places

Representatives from several social justice groups have submitted a letter to the Iberia Parish Council objecting to closure of eight polling places in advance of the Nov. 13 election, citing the disproportionate effect of the closures on the parish’s Black voters.
“(T)he number of polling places that have been closed in predominantly Black neighborhoods in the parish is highly concerning,” the letter read.
Wifred Johnson, vice president and director of programs for A New Chapter Push Ministries, signed the letter, along with representatives of the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, the Black Voters Matter Fund, the Campaign Legal Center, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Legal Defense and Educational Fund. In the letter, the groups asked three questions:
Why was it necessary to close the polling places?
When will voters know if the polling places will be reopened for elections after November? And,
If any of the closures are permanent, will the parish open new polling places to maintain equal access for voters?
The closure of the polling places has already been the subject of two town hall meetings in recent weeks. The changes were first initiated in 2019, when the council agreed to a consolidation of precincts for the anticipated reapportionment and redistricting that is required every 10 years when the U.S. Census is completed if population shifts cause a differential of 10 percent or more between the various council districts.
Demographer Mike Hefner, who is working on the reapportionment of districts for Iberia Parish, said that the reduction of precincts to 37 was the result of a directive from the Louisiana Secretary of State to consolidate any precincts that had dropped in population prior to the reapportionment of districts. He has also said that after the redistricting is complete, the parish will go back to between 50 and 55 precincts, based on population shifts and an overall drop in population shown in the new census.
“The secretary of state asked that a ‘clean’ set of precincts be established for redistricting,” Hefner said. “We have an obligation not to draw a plan that deliberately minimizes a minority district.”
Normally, the census data is available in February, early enough for any changes to be accomplished prior to the fall election cycle in a reapportionment year. But COVID-19 driven delays in the collection and processing of this year’s count pushed the process back, with the reapportionment data not becoming available until August.
In their letter, the groups also asked for an additional early voting station be added to compensate for the lower number of election day polling sites. The Iberia Parish Council had been discussing plans to open an early polling location in Jeanerette, but that effort has not yet been approved and, even if it were, would not be ready in time for the November election.
According to the data the writers presented, seven of the eight precincts are majority White districts, but six of the eight contain at least 30 percent Black voters. The parish registered voter population is currently 32.6 percent Black.
“In sum, we find it concerning that these closures will affect the Black community in Iberia in a disproportionate manner,” according to the letter. “The polling locations that have been closed would have served a total of 5,913 voters, all of whom must now be assigned to a different location. This could impact all Iberia voters, who will be inconvenienced by potentially overcrowded polling locations, particularly in the current context of the fourth COVID surge in Louisiana, which may persist well into the fall.”
Previously, Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard said that the polling plan for the November election has already been approved and would not be able to be changed prior to the November balloting.