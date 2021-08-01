The Downtown Neighborhood Association in conjunction with Parish Proud put on a community improvement event Saturday to clean parts of Ann Street.
District 5 Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid said volunteers spent the day cleaning up garbage and cutting grass in the area to help improve beautification of the area.
Those attending included Mayor Freddie DeCourt, Corey Porter, Brett Lang and Dickie Freeman, along with several members of the community who wanted to volunteer as well.
The event started in the morning at the Masonic Hall and volunteers worked their way through the area picking up trash as well as other tasks.