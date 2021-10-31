Group investigates paranormal activities around Louisiana

Louisiana Spirts conducts paranormal investigations throughout the state, including around Acadiana. The group is conducting an investigation at the Joseph Jefferson Mansion at Rip Van Winkle Gardens tonight.
Ghost hunting is a pastime that has grown into a national phenomenon over the years, and even in southwest Louisiana people are getting into the craze for the Halloween season.
For almost 20 years, Louisiana Spirits has been conducting paranormal investigations in the state, and the group’s Acadiana chapter has seen a healthy number of cases to investigate over the years.
Marci Lee, the head of the Acadiana chapter and also the state director for Louisiana Spirits, said the group conducts investigations at private homes whose owners request an investigation. The group also regularly asks to survey public spaces that have been rumored to be haunted over the years.
In Iberia Parish, Lee said the organization surveyed Rip Van Winkle Gardens a year ago, as well as a few other locations.
During the investigation last year, Lee said paranormal investigators found activity which could qualify as paranormal.
“We had a lot of activity going off,” Lee said. “We were hearing knocks and there was no one who could have knocked. We had a piece of equipment slide off a table and we had motion balls light up in the theater.”
Lee, a Lafayette resident, said Louisiana Spirits will be conducting another survey of Rip Van Winkle on Halloween night.
Once an investigation is completed, Lee said the group spends hours going over the data collected, which means listening to the audio gathered as well as video and other types of equipment.
The data is submitted in a report, which can be found at laspirits.com.
In addition to the investigations, Lee also said she conducts classes for those interested in paranormal investigations. The current Acadiana chapter has about nine people, and Lee said many who end up joining a chapter are usually people who have experienced the paranormal themselves.
As for the most haunted location in Acadiana, Lee said the St. Landry Parish Courthouse is a place that has garnered attention and elicited activity over the years.
“Every time we go there we get something,” she said.