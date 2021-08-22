ST. MARTINVILLE — Hours after the latest shooting took place less than a mile away on St. Martinville’s streets, a group of ministers, concerned citizens and public officials gathered at the city’s Festival Grounds to call attention to — and call for an end to — the gun violence that has erupted across the city this summer.
Police Chief Ricky Martin, who had been one of the scheduled speakers, was not able to attend. He stopped by and made his apologies on his way to the latest crime scene at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pecan Street, where two groups of people in two separate cars exchanged gunfire around 9 p.m. Friday night. One of the people in one of the cars was grazed by a bullet, but the investigation is continuing.
Organizer Manwell Robertson said that he saw the rally as a chance to call for peace. In addition to a series of speakers, Roberston had gospel singers and other musicians ready to perform as part of the presentation.
Mayor Melinda Mitchell was in attendance as well, with her husband Nanny. He used the time before the rally to cut the grass at the Festival Grounds before people arrived.
Other ministerial groups were on hand to support Robertson’s effort. Donovan Davis of New Iberia was there along with members of his Project Orange ministry, an effort he is leading to help end gun violence across the region.
“There used to be a sense of responsibility that we have lost,” he said. “Parents used to be accountable, and their children learned to be accountable. But we’ve lost that.”
Wilfred Johnson with A New Chapter P.U.S.H (Pray Until Something Happens) also said that there has been a loss in the family values and a decay of the family unit, but that it is not an issue in one community or another.
“This is not a St. Martinville issue, this isn’t a New Iberia issue,” Johnson said. “This is an everywhere issue. This shooting, this violence has to stop.”