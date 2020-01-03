‘Grinch’ turns self in to St. Mary Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLIN — A woman the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office labelled as a “Grinch” turned herself in Wednesday for an outstanding theft warrant from another jurisdiction, but ended up being charged on two separate counts.
According to an SMPSO spokesman, a post was made on the office’s social media page on Dec. 27 about a female suspect who ran a scam on a local business in Bayou Vista, walking out with approximately $3,000 in merchandise.
The post was titled “How the Grinch Stole AFTER Christmas.”
According to a social media post, the department had its first response within minutes.
Over the following hours, there were numerous calls and social media messages identifying the suspect as Jamie Brown, 36, from the Houma/Thibodaux area, and giving helpful information, the department stated.
“We are amazed at the amount of information that we receive from the public anonymously about crimes, missing persons, runaway juveniles and other situations of which we need to be aware,” according to a prepared statement on the SMPSO’s social media page. “We are thankful that you partner with us here at the SMPSO to enforce the law and work hard for public safety.”
On Wednesday, dispatchers notified a deputy that Brown was in the process of turning herself in on a theft warrant from another agency. The deputy contacted Brown and took her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.
Brown was arrested at 7:58 p.m. New Year’s Day on a warrant for one count of theft in St. Mary Parish and a warrant from the Forest City Police Department in Mississippi for one count of felony theft.
Brown was booked on the warrants and incarcerated. She was released late Wednesday evening.