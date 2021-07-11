Back before you could just Google your destination, it was a little harder to plan a trip.
The challenges were even more difficult if you were an African American. So in 1936, a Harlem postal worker named Victor Green published a book that was part travel guide and part survival guide, giving its readers the lay of the land as they ventured, often for the first time, out across the American continent.
That book, The Negro Motorist Green Book, or simply The Green Book, went on to become an essential part of trips across the United States for African Americans. It listed gas stations, hotels, restaurants and even homes where they would be welcomed — or at least not victimized — as they traveled. It stayed a relevant part of the Black experience well into the 1960s.
And now the book will be the focus of a series of lectures, exhibits, films and discussions over the month of August. The Bayou Teche Museum, in partnership with The Iberia African American Historical Society and Shadows-on-the-Teche, has crafted a program to tie in with the Smithsonian Institution’s exhibit on The Green Book, which will be on display at the Louisiana Capitol Park Museum from Aug. 21 to Nov. 14.
The programs will kick off on Aug. 9 with a discussion of “Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights,” a 2020 book by Gretchen Sorin that explores how the automobile opened up the continent to African American families who had previously been locked into a set geography, whether socially, physically or economically, and how the ability to travel opened up new horizons — literally — for them.
“We will be showing the Smithsonian’s documentary as part of the programming,” said Bayou Teche Museum Executive Director Marcia Patout. “We’ll also be screening ‘The Green Book,’ the movie that won the Best Picture Oscar in 2019.”
The screening of “The Green Book” will be at the Grand Theater on Aug. 21, with the screening of the Smithsonian documentary “The Negro Motorist Green Book” on Aug. 28 at the Sliman Theater. The documentary screening will also be followed by a moderated panel discussion, including New Iberia’s three sites listed in The Green Book.
The Aug. 28 program will coincide with the 58th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech on the National Mall.
All of the New Iberia events are free and open to the public, but screening seating is limited and guests will be seated on a first come-first served basis.
For more information, please call the Bayou Teche Museum at (337) 606-5977.