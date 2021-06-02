Greater Iberia Chamber President & CEO stepping down

After years of service to Iberia Parish, president and CEO of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Janet Faulk-Gonzales is stepping down from her position.
The announcement came Tuesday from chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Wendell Verret.
“Janet has played a critical role in the development and success of the local chamber and we wish her the best of luck as she and her husband relocate to be nearer their family,” Verret said in a prepared statement. “The Board of Directors wishes to thank her for her 13 years of dedicated service.”
Faulk-Gonzales added in the statement that even though she will miss the vibrant activity at the chamber, she believes she is leaving the chamber in a steady position noting a highly engaged board of directors, knowledgeable staff with initiative, stable financial footing and strong program planning including a refreshed mission statement.
Faulk-Gonzales has been acting in this position for 13 years and in that time, she believes that the chamber has remained relevant to business and the community no matter the degree of change including being able to increase communications with members and publicizing the World Championship Gumbo CookOff to its largest audience through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been watching the GICC for many years now and Janet has done a fantastic job,” Verret said. “The Board of Directors is grateful for her dedication to this organization and to Iberia Parish. We are especially appreciative to her for orchestrating the return of the chamber’s annual banquet to New Iberia and for securing the 2021 Presenting Sponsor for the
World Championship Gumbo CookOff prior to her departure.”
The board of directors at the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting resumes in search of a suitable replacement to fill Janet’s position once she has departed. In the interim period, the executive committee will be working closely with staff to ensure “seamless service delivery” through the transition of seeking a new director.