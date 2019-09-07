Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce to unveil details of multimedia campaign for New Iberia, Iberia Parish

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce will announce the program details of a new multimedia community campaign for New Iberia and Iberia Parish immediately after its monthly Board of Directors meeting scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the GICC board room located at 111 W. Main St.
In a prepared statement, GICC said the “new, ongoing, multimeidia, positive profile-raising” campaign’s inaugural phase is valued at more than $250,000 the first year.
“The initiative, professionally managed by the GICC, will involve stakeholders from television and radio as well as support from leaders, departments, agencies and commissions of the City of New Iberia and Iberia Parish,” the statement read. “The initiative underwriter will also be announced, and representatives of stakeholders/supporters, including elected officials and community leaders will attend this announcement.”