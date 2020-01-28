JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen received a report of the city’s financial situation at a special meeting called Monday.
The purpose of the meeting was to review the 2019 fiscal audit and have the board vote on an introductory ordinance to pass budget amendments.
Christie Dunn, a certified public accountant with auditing firm Wright, Moore, DeHart Dupuis & Hutchinson LLC, was at the meeting to present an overview of the 2019 audit and present the firm’s findings.
Dunn said the audit was the first for the town the firm has been engaged in that it was actually able to review.
“Great strides were made this year,” Dunn said at the meeting. “The last two years, we did not have anything to audit and this year we did.
“We were provided accurate records. It was a big improvement. The reason there’s still a partial disclaimer has to do with the fact that the records were not available for ’18 and previous years.”
Jeanerette government had not been able to provide records for auditing for three consecutive years, which resulted in the town being placed under fiscal administration.
Dunn also noted two findings in the recently-conducted audit, both of which had to do with the problem of delinquent payments.
The audit said that the city had about $248,000 in delinquent utility bills that had not been paid to Jeanerette government. Fiscal administrator David Greer said strides had been made in collecting utility bills, but those delinquent bills were still out and would likely never be repaid in full.
“We’ve made tremendous strides in collecting utility bills, but there are numerous inactive accounts,” Greer said. “These are customers from the past who left service owing a balance. That’s what makes up most of this finding.”
There were also unpaid ad valorem property taxes, according to the audit, that stemmed from the same problem.
“We still have $270,000 of old, unpaid property taxes, and we are doing everything we can to try and collect those,” Greer said.
The delinquent accounts could have come from people who were dead, or who had moved away. Greer said finding those former customers is difficult, and estimated that perhaps only about 20 percent of those delinquent bills would be recovered.
Other than that, both Greer and Dunn praised the audit findings.
“I can’t guarantee there’s going to be a clean opinion for the next audit, but that’s the goal,” Dunn said. “It’s getting much better.”