“Gray area” businesses that are not considered essential nor on Gov. John Bel Edwards list of businesses that cannot open will be opening up again in Iberia Parish, according to President Larry Richard.
At a press conference Friday afternoon, Richard said the decision came after a committee filled with his administrative staff, local public officials, local law enforcement and local healthcare leaders had issued several recommendations during a call earlier this week.
The committee, filled with more than 30 people, was concerned with opening local businesses while also being mindful of healthcare concerns, law enforcement concerns and the current COVID-19 cases in the parish.
“With all that in mind, today those businesses that fall in the middle, meaning those businesses that are not expressly essential nor expressly prohibited can open under certain requirements,” Richard said.
Those requirements include those business owners operating with minimal contact to the public, with only essential personnel working at the business and and voluntary face covering as strongly recommended by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Occupancy for those businesses should be no more than 20 percent, Richard added.
A 10 person limitation of gatherings is also crucial for the businesses to operate, and Richard said that those businesses should still be mindful of the rules laid out in a previous administrative order he issued earlier this month.
The parish president said he sent an outline of the plan to the governor’s office for review, and got word back that the governor’s legal counsel had approved the plan.
“I look forward to iberia parish getting back to normal as soon as possible,” Richard said.