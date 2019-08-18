In days past in New Iberia, Bayou Teche was seen as a main economic and transportation hub in the Teche Area.
Bayou travel may not be as needed in 2019, but the possibilities of recreational travel and cultural opportunities it presents has been a driving force in the vision Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s administration has for downtown New Iberia.
With a slew of grants that have been applied for and awarded, DeCourt and state officials are hoping to make New Iberia the hub of the entire Bayou Teche with the development of infrastructure for boaters of all kinds.
On Friday, DeCourt announced the approval of a grant that will go toward the creation of a marina behind New Iberia City Hall.
The grant is being distributed through the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and is meant to serve as a catalyst for continued development of recreation and cultural projects.
Phase I of the project will involve the construction of a docking facility for boats.
The funding is just one of several grants awarded to the city of New Iberia for Bayou Teche this year, however.
Another boat slip project was awarded in March further up Bayou Teche near Bouligny Plaza, right behind the future site of George Rodrigue Park.
A CVA system for boat sewerage maintenance also was donated by the state in January and will be located next to the City Hall marina.
Another grant award came earlier this year in the form of a kayak boat slip project to be located near the Duperier Street bridge.
Along with that, the DeCourt and city administration have been looking for funding to renovate the boardwalk along the bayou near Main Street.
The new developments come four years after Bayou Teche was designated as Louisiana’s first national water trail, thanks largely to the non-profit group The TECHE Project, which has been dedicated to restoring the Teche’s health and recreational possibilities.
It also comes three years after local historian Shane Bernard’s book “Teche: A History of Louisiana’s Most Famous Bayou.” The book chronicles the sweeping history of the Bayou Teche and its contributions to the centuries of people who have lived along it.
The national, literary and governmental distinctions provided to the Bayou Teche have all culminated in a renewed interest in the waterway.
With the awarding of the grants, DeCourt said state officials have been interested in the idea of New Iberia serving as a central hub where kayakers and boaters of all kinds will congregate as they start a journey down the bayou.
The new infrastructure also gives the possibility of new economic opportunities. DeCourt said earlier this year that interest had arisen from local residents who want to sell kayaks near the new dock.
It also could raise the profile of current businesses. Restaurants like The New Pelicans on the Bayou have prided themselves on their location along the Teche, where boaters can simply hop off and grab a bite to eat before making their back on the bayou again.
DeCourt said local residents will begin to see construction for the grant projects within the next six months.