A federal grand jury has returned 10 separate indictments charging 10 individuals with fraudulently applying for disaster benefits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is a department of the United States Department of Homeland Security.
In August 2016, severe flooding impacted south Louisiana and a Presidential disaster declaration was issued on Aug. 14, 2016 under the authority of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. The incident period covered Aug. 11, 2016 through Aug. 31, 2016. FEMA was authorized to provide transportation assistance for repair or replacement of a primary vehicle damaged by the disaster.
The indictments allege that on certain dates between Sept. 22, 2016 and Nov. 14, 2016 each of the defendants, acting in concert with others, made false statements and representations to FEMA in an application for transportation benefits and provided certain documentation required by FEMA to process the claim in connection with the Presidential Disaster Declaration for the Louisiana Severe Storms and Flooding.
Each application for Disaster Assistance was submitted on behalf of each defendant claiming their vehicle sustained flood damage in Iberia and Lafayette parishes when each of them was a resident of St. Mary Parish, which was not included as a designated parish for assistance.
The indictments further allege that each defendant submitted a signed letter to FEMA stating the subject vehicle belonged to the defendant, was their only means of transportation, and was no longer operable. In each case, the repair estimates submitted by each defendant, which ranged from $6,291 to 8,736, were all from repair shops that did not exist. A list of the defendants and the charges they face are as follows:
Brittany Nicole Hawkins, 29, Franklin, Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count, Theft of Government Money or Property – one count, Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $5,999 to defendant.
Shannan Latreice Johnson, 45, Franklin, Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count, Theft of Government Money or Property – one count, Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $5,999 to defendant.
Tasha Jesse Louis, 39, Franklin, Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count, Theft of Government Money or Property – one count, Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $6,000 to defendant.
Jarnell Wayne Payne, a/k/a Jernell W. Payne, 43, Franklin, Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count, Theft of Government Money or Property – one count, Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $5,999 to defendant.
Kevin Callery, 54, Baldwin, Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count, Theft of Government Money or Property – one count, Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $5,999 to defendant
Leo Green, Jr., 55, Franklin, Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count, Theft of Government Money or Property – one count, Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $6,000 to defendant.
Robert Joseph Johnson, Jr., 33, Patterson, Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count, Theft of Government Money or Property – one count, Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $6,000 to defendant.
Derrick Shawn Kirt, 44, Franklin,Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count, Theft of Government Money or Property – one count, Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $5,999 to defendant
Jarmaine Scott Thomas, Jr., 25, Franklin, Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count, Theft of Government Money or Property – one count, Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $6,000 to defendant.
Johnathan D. Wilson, 38, Franklin, Fraud in Connection with Major Disaster or Emergency Benefits – one count, Theft of Government Money or Property – one count. Fraudulent repair estimate resulted in disbursement of $6,000 to defendant.
An indictment is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Anyone with have any information to report concerning potential FEMA fraud, please call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721.
This investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo is prosecuting the case.