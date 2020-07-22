Grand Jury hands down capital indictments in several cases

A grand jury handed down several indictments in capital cases last week, including charges in the shooting death of a New Iberia man on Cotton Street in December of last year and in the murder of a manager of a West End restaurant in May.
Tyler James Bourque, 23, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the death of Brandon Malveaux on Dec. 21. Ronald Bourque, 51, faces faces charges of principal to first-degree murder and attempted robbery as well in Malveaux’s death.
Another first-degree murder indictment — one of five handed down Friday — was issued against Clarence Joseph Payton, 51, in the death of Fabeka S. Hayes. Hayes was closing up the Church’s Fried Chicken restaurant on St. Peter Street on May 9 when she was shot to death.
The grand jury also indicted Dominic George, 34, on one count of first-degree murder in the death of Creamman Holt Jr. on Dec. 8. George was also indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal carrying of weapons used in the commission of a crime.
Collin Neville Coco, 29, of Jeanerette, was indicted on a single count of first-degree murder in the death of Noah Oliver on Nov. 6. He also faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the same incident.
Another Jeanerette man, Jonas T. Hawk, 27, faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of an eight-year-old child in a Feb. 11 drive-by shooting on N. Neco Town Road, as well as one charge of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of a weapon.
The grand jury also issued two true bills in the death of Kendal Thompson on Jan. 17. In one, George Bobb IV, 19, of Jeanerette, faces a charge of second-degree murder. In the other, Trevlon Dauphine, 21, also of Jeanerette, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and one count of obsturction of justice by tampering with evidence.
In another indictment, the grand jury charged McClellan Molo III, 19, of Jeanerette, with one count of attempted second-degree murder.