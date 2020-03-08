The acrid smell of solvent and spray paint was the first sign that something was going on at the ruins of the old Charles Boldt Paper Mill on Main Street Saturday morning.
The remains of the old structure, with its iconic smokestack rising from the underbrush near the intersection of E. Main and N. Lewis streets, has been a magnet for vandals and photographers alike over the years. It was just a matter of time before someone figured out how to monetize that attraction.
Current owner Jonathan Derise is doing exactly that. Operating as The Mill of Iberia, he is allowing graffiti artists to decorate the remaining brick and mortar of the ruins, creating a one-of-a-kind backdrop for photo shoots from across the region and beyond.
“I’ve had photographers come in from as far away as New York and Arizona,” Derise said Saturday morning. By his reckoning, more than 400 photographers have used the site for everything from senior portraits to wedding pictures over the last year.
By 11 a.m., several graffiti artists were already at work on new work to grace the mill’s bones. In the recesses beneath the structure, Shreveport artist Ben Moss was touching up a giant bird he had envisioned, basing the beak around a foot-high gouge in a concrete wall.
“It’s weird being able to paint without worrying about getting caught,” Moss said. “I have some friends with old vacant buildings in Shreveport that I have been able to paint, but this is different.”
On the upper level, Lafayette artist Jamie Beck has a variety of paint and tools laid out, including stencils, spray paints and more traditional enamels. A 15-foot-wide single word — Love — glows on the primered brick of his workspace. On closer inspection, however, the individual images that make up the whole reveal themselves, a mosaic of industrial marks, swirls and even a life-size stencil of Blake Edwards’ Pink Panther.
In the back, Stephen Hawkins, also of Lafayette, is just getting started on his work, sponging the brick with sky-blue house paint.
“This is how I heard they used to do work on railway cars,” Hawkins explains as he daubs the big sponge into the crevices of the wall. “They would take these big car wash sponges and just smear the paint on the do the background. So I started trying it.”
Derise said the urban-influenced painting of the old mill is only one part of his plan for the site. He is also hoping to turn the primarily intact front building on the site into a reception hall for weddings and other events.
“Photographers love it,” Derise said. “It will make a great event space.”
In the meantime, he said he will continue to rent the area for photo shoots and even plans his maintenance around the whims of the renters.
“I said I was going to cut the grass and they told me, ‘Don’t cut the wildflowers!’” he laughed. “So I left them there.”
Anyone interested in contacting Derise about using the location can reach him through The Mill of Iberia’s Facebook page.