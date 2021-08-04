Governor issues indoor mask mandate after huge swing in COVID cases

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued an indoor mask mandate for all people over the age of 5 years old as the state hits its highest number yet of patients in hospitals due to the surge of Delta variant COVID-19 cases.
Over the last month, the state has gone from having the lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since it began tracking the data last March to having its highest, with 2,112 people in hospitals as of Monday. The previous high mark had been on Jan. 7 during the third surge of the pandemic, when 2,069 hospitalized patients had the disease.
The Tuesday COVID-19 update from the Louisiana Department of Health showed that the latest hospitalization peak is an increase of 128 from Sunday’s total of 1,984 cases — an indicator that the disease is not slowing down.
The state also added another 59 deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 11,085.
According to the LDH statistics, there were 4,725 new COVID-19 cases reported to the state Tuesday. The daily update showed 222 of the hospitalized patients on ventilators as of Monday, an increase of nine and the highest that number has been since Jan. 20.
Statewide, 90 percent of new infections, 85 percent of deaths and 89 percent of hospitalizations between July 15 and 21 were among unvaccinated patients. In his press conference Tuesday, Pres. Joe Biden said the state’s number of new vaccinations has tripled in recent weeks, climbing from 3,600 daily to its current level of 11,000 daily.
Region 4, which encompasses Acadiana, continues to post high numbers as well. Hospitalizations as of Monday were at 288, the highest they have been since the height of the pandemic last July and an increase of 22 overnight. That is up from 172 only a week prior, and showing no signs of slowing. Of those cases, 32 are on ventilators, the highest since Jan. 13.
Region 4’s ICU beds are still full, according to the latest state data. As of Monday, there were only eight of the 151 beds across the region available, for an occupancy rate of 94.7 percent. The overall hospital bed occupancy is at 78.3 percent, with 366 of 1,688 available.
In its briefing Monday, Ochsner Health System representatives shared some alarming information about the Delta variant’s trends. As of Aug. 1, the group had 787 COVID-19 patients in its facilities across Louisiana and Mississippi — an increase of 144 since July 30. According to an Ochsner spokeswoman, 90 percent of those patients were unvaccinated. The positivity rate of those tested at its facilities has risen from 9.4 percent in the first week of July to 25.7 percent currently.
The hospital is also seeing an increase in the prevalence of pediatric cases. The test positivity among its pediatric patients rose to 28.7 percent this week, up from 23.3 percent a week ago. The number of pediatric hospitalizations is also up, from seven last week to 18 currently.
Across the Teche Area, the same trends are in motion with regard to testing positivity. In Iberia Parish, the seven-day positivity rate rose by four full points in a week — from 11.6 percent on July 14 to 15.6 percent on July 21. That comes after a three-point rise in the previous week.
St. Mary Parish saw a 3.1 percent increase, from 13.1 percent to 16.2 percent. In St. Martin Parish, the seven-day average positivity rose 5.4 points over the same period, from 15.1 to 20.5 percent.
As a result of the increase in community spread of the virus, The Daily Iberian will require masks to be worn during its upcoming Best of the Teche event and recommend all attendees to observe social distance rules when possible. Masks will be provided at the door for those who do not bring their own.