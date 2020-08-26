Gov. John Bel Edwards encouraged immediate evacuation for residents living in coastal areas near the place where Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall late tonight and early Thursday morning.
Edwards said Laura is anticipated to make landfall in Cameron Parish as a category 4, and has warned all southwest Louisiana residents that they need to be paying very close attention to developments in the next few hours.
“You’re going to hear ranges of storm surge that we haven’t heard in Louisiana since Hurricane Audrey in 1957,” Edwards said. “You’re going to hear the word ‘unsurvivable’ to describe the storm surge that we are expecting.
“What we know is the weather across southwest Louisiana will degrade over the next several hours to the point that we're not going to be able to run our buses to transport people to shelters and at some point after that it won’t be safe for anyone to be on the road down there,” he added. “People need to heed the warnings they’ve been given and evacuate.”
Edwards also said that residents in those critical areas may face hurricane forces greater than Hurricane Rita in 2005.
“It is gaining strength as it approaches the southwest coast,” Edwards said. “We know the storm surge values are higher, the wind speeds are higher so even if you built back stronger understand the storm surge is expected to be 18 to 20 feet in that immediate area where it makes landfall.”
The state is continuing to monitor the situation, particular in southwest Louisiana.