The Teche Area is mourning the loss of former Louisiana governor and St. Mary Parish native Mike Foster, who died Sunday at his home in Franklin.
Foster, 90, entered hospice care in late September, only a few days before his death was announced.
Foster’s death is the second death of a Teche Area governor, with Iberia Parish native Gov. Kathleen Blanco death last year.
Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard called Foster a kind man who spent his tenure as governor making the state better through his business mindset.
“He had a very huge impact in Franklin,” Foulcard said. “He was a good man, a good soul.”
Some of Foster’s accomplishments included the refurbishment of the technical college system in Louisiana, as well as changes towards the TOPS program.
“He brought a serious business mindset, a business acumen to the state,” Foulcard said.
Foster was the fifth St. Mary Parish governor to serve in office. Others include Henry Johnson, who served as governor in 1824; Joshua Baker, who served as governor in 1868; and Jared Y. Sanders Sr., who served as governor from 1908 to 1912.
Foster’s grandfather Murphy Foster also served as governor between 1892 to 1900. Foster himself served from 1996 to 2004.
The city of Franklin has been in the process of securing a Governor’s Archive Library detailing Foster’s career, as well as the other local governors.
The project has been in the works since Gov. Bobby Jindal secured funding shortly before leaving office. However, Foulcard said his administration has been aggressive in moving the project forward and has recently secured bids.