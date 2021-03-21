The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Art Competition ended with an award ceremony announcing the winners of the competition as well as various other awards Friday evening.
The competition saw artists come in all throughout the country to paint scenes of the Teche Area. All of the paintings are put on sale to be purchased by interested art lovers.
Organizer Jerome Weber said this was an especially good year considering the impact of COVID-19. Organizers were unsure if artists would still want to come due to the pandemic but saw a great turnout and plenty of local residents willing to give them a bed.
“It’s been supported real well,” Weber said. “The artists came and the people here showed up.”
Mayor Freddie DeCourt also remarked on the excitement the annual event draws to New Iberia and said he hopes to help expand on it in the future.
“The level of involvement and hard work every year, this is just awesome,” DeCourt said. “I think we’ve built a nice little collection that will be here a long time.”
After several minor awards were announced, Judge Kenn Blackhaus announced the first, second and third place awards which he judged after reviewing the dozens of artist submissions from the competition.
Blackhaus also remarked that he enjoyed his week in New Iberia as well, and was able to eat at some local restaurants and enjoy the beauty of the area.
“All these canvases were blank five days ago,” Blackhaus said. “All this energy was put in a few days time and they captured the beauty of the area.
Remarkably, most of the winning paintings were done in Delcambre. Weber said Delcambre was a particularly popular spot this year due to the town inviting artists to participate in a mini-compeititon that saw the winner get free seafood that will be shipped to their house.
Richie Vios took third place with a painting titled “Delcambre Bridge,” which Blackhaus said managed to turn an everyday item into an extraordinary piece of art.
“Sometimes people drive by everyday and don’t think of it as art and that’s what artists can do is design it in such a way to make you look at it,” he said. “I’m sure some people will drive by this bridge and think more of it thanks to this painting.”
In second place was Susan Clark’s piece titled “Majestic Oaks.” A pastel work, Blackhaus said the art spoke for itself but was able to turn several trees into an eye-popping piece of art.
In first place was Phil Sandusky’s Delcambre painting “Shallow Draft.” Blackhaus said the piece of art almost seemed like it was painted by an artist in the 1800s and showed a true level of mastery over the art style.