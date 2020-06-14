Gonsoulin to run for mayor pro tem

Former Iberia Parish Councilman Ricky Gonsoulin has announced his intent to run for public office again, this time for the mayor pro tem seat on the New Iberia City Council.
Unlike the other six seats on the council, the mayor pro tem is an at-large position. That means voters from across the city can vote in the election regardless of their council district. Current Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle is term limited and cannot serve another term.
Gonsoulin, a lifelong resident of New Iberia, left his District 8 seat on the parish council last year to run for the District 48 state representative seat. He was defeated in November when businessman Beau Beaullieu won the race.
Gonsoulin is also a part owner of Gonsoulin Farms LLC, a local sugar farming company. In a press release announcing his candidacy, Gonsoulin listed his business, farming and political experience as strengths he can use at the city level.
“More than ever, as we emerge from the impacts of this COVID-19 pandemic, experience, good
leadership skills, teamwork and commitment will be needed to meet the challenges that will exist,” Gonsoulin said. “I am running for office to bring my experience and knowledge to benefit the city of New Iberia. I will work with the mayor and city council to accomplish that goal, building on the positive momentum they have started.”
Gonsoulin is a graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and the University of Southwestern Louisiana, (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette). He has been an active volunteer within the community through his involvement with Catholic High School, New Iberia Kiwanis Club, and St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
He and his wife Ronnilane have raised their family in New Iberia, a tie he said accentuates and focuses his experience.
“I will be an advocate for New Iberia on the local, state and federal level,” Gonsoulin said. “Just as my love for growing sugar cane is an integral part of my being, so is my love of New Iberia. As mayor pro tem, I will work untiringly to see our city grow and thrive.”
Gonsoulin, who is running as a Republican, joins former New Iberia City Councilman David Merrill and local educator and artist Paul Schexnayder in running for the mayor pro tem seat. The election will be held on Nov. 3.