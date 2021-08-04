GoFundMe campaign launched to help firefighter hurt in explosion

Family members of New Iberia firefighter Isaac Zamora have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family after he was injured in a gas explosion last week.
Zamora suffered burns when an explosion occurred Thursday morning as he and other firefighters responded to a blaze at a business on Hopkins Street. Two other firefighters also suffered burns, but have been treated and released.
According to the GoFundMe account description, Zamora remains hospitalized as he recovers from second-degree burns on 40 percent of his body, with his arms and hands receiving the most damage.
The initial surgery was successful, family members said, but Zamora is preparing for another surgery, subsequent skin grafts, and months of therapy.
According to Tressie Barrett, Zamora’s sister-in-law who organized the fundraiser, the $12,000 being sought will allow Zamora’s wife to remain with him during the recovery period instead of working.
To make a donation to the cause, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-zamora-family.