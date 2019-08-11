Giving back, teaching kids is focus of Loreauville Community Project's end of summer bash

Lance LeBlanc usually likes to work behind the scenes.
When the village of Loreauville held its first “Christmas in the Village” in December, LeBlanc was the guy running around checking lights on the tree before the lighting ceremony. At Saturday’s “End of Summer Bash,” he was behind the cooking tent, helping to make sure there was plenty of jambalaya to go around and washing out pots when the chefs were finished.
But as one of the leaders of the Loreauville Community Project, his work is very visible. A new tower in the center of the village’s park gives children a place to play and swing. Throughout the year, LCP events have helped to bring the community together over and over, either to celebrate holidays or to clean up the streets.
The Daily Iberian managed to track LeBlanc down as Saturday’s festivities were winding down to talk about his part in the effort.
So how did the end of summer idea come about?
It’s a way to give back to the kids. It’s a way to show them, to teach them to give back when they grow up. It’s about setting an example for the kids to follow when they take over.
How long did it take to bring this together?
About two months. We had a lot of help from donors and volunteers. We had a lot of people running for office, help — David Ditch, Beau Beaullieu and Dana Dugas provided the projector and the screen for the movie. Hubert Landry and his wife did the cotton candy and the face painting. It was a community effort.
Are you from Loreauville?
I moved here about 10 years ago, but I am from New Iberia. I went to Catholic High. When my son was born, we moved here for the schools.
The money for the playground come together pretty quickly.
Most of that was Kirsten Bourque. She landed a grant from Little Debbie. She stayed on top of them and eventually it came through.