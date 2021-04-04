Gillespie to be installed as clerk for parish council

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will welcome its new council clerk into the fold with an ordinance at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Brooke Gillespie, who has served as deputy clerk, will be officially installed during the special business portion of the April meeting. Gillespie replaces outgoing clerk Laci Laperouse, who moved into the parish tourism director position last month. Additionally, the council will name Chantelle Dever as the new deputy clerk, assuming Gillespie’s former role.
The council will also discuss and consider an ad valorem tax exemption for Cargill Inc. The exemption would allow Cargill to pay only 20 percent of its ad valorem tax bill for the next 10 years.
The company currently operates an evaporation facility in Breaux Bridge. In January, Cargill announced it was closing its salt mine operation in Avery Island, six weeks after a roof collapse in December claimed the lives of two miners at that facility.
The council will also hear a presentation from Erin Bass, administrator of the TECHE Project, about the group’s work to clean up Bayou Teche.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Discuss and consider the placement of a stop sign at the corner of Robert and Lucien streets,
• Proclaim April 4-10 as National Library Week in St Martin Parish.
• Proclaim the week of April 5-9 as National Community Development week in St. Martin Parish.
• Proclaim April as Fair Housing Month in St. Martin Parish.
• Appoint Christine Friedman and Laura Huval as members of the St. Martin Parish Tourism Commission.
The St. Martin Parish Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.