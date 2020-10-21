Where: Downtown Main Street Completion Date: Oct. 6
The Details
Bulliard Construction Company entered into a contract with the city of New Iberia on June 11 for the purpose of furnishing materials, labor and equipment to repair and replace the roof on the gazebo at Bouligny Plaza. Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the roof of the gazebo had rotted, and complaints have been common whenever an event is held in downtown New Iberia.
The Progress
The New Iberia City Council voted to accept a resolution of substantial completion of the project on Oct. 6. The roof on the gazebo has been replaced and the project work is done. The wooden roof that was there has been replaced with a dark green metal roof. DeCourt said the project was long overdue when the initial resolution was passed, and something needed to be done about “our poor little gazebo.”