Gautreaux remembered as public servant by colleagues, friends

MORGAN CITY — Friends, colleagues and family bid farewell to former state Sen. Butch Gautreaux on Thursday, but not before they shared stories about the former legislator, who served eight years representing District 51 in the House of Representatives and eight years serving District 21 in the Senate.
Dudley “Butch” Gautreaux Jr. died unexpectedly Saturday at his home at the age of 72.
He was a native of Morgan City and retired in Thibodaux in 2017.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn Mire Gautreaux, two sons, seven grandchildren, five sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gautreaux served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1972 as a 2nd Class Petty Officer.
St. Mary Parish Assessor Jarrod Longman said news of Gautreaux’s death was a complete shock.
“Mr. Butch was someone you could always count on. He was a mentor and father figure to me in business, public service and most importantly in life. I’ll always cherish the wisdom and encouragement he provided to me through the years,” Longman said.
The parish assessor said he began working at age 21 at Gautreaux’s retail store in Morgan City, which Gautreaux and his partner Kenny Zimmer owned for 30 years.
“He was a public servant — that’s why he entered politics,” Longman said. “And after he won his first term in the State House, he told me one day that I should campaign for a city council seat, and so I did. I became a city councilman, and later, the parish assessor.”
Longman said Gautreaux’s legacy will live on in the passion that he showed for securing the pensions of public school teachers, law enforcement officers and “so many others that serve the people of Louisiana.”
Former state Rep. Sam Jones agreed with Longman.
“He was a fellow Democrat, a great and beloved public servant. Although we only served one term together, I can say that while he was in the legislature, he was a champion of protecting the state’s retirement system for teachers and other state employees,” Jones said.
“He was also instrumental in helping me create the St. Mary Parish Levee District.”
Tim Matte, executive director of the St. Mary Parish Levee District, said Gautreaux’s interests in people always remained constant.
“We worked together when I was mayor of Morgan City. He was always responsive to citizen’s needs. He always had the community as his first objective. He knew how to build and keep relationships,” Matte said.
Gautreaux’s home was a favorite stop for politicians during Labor Day weekends because of its proximity to the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival fairgrounds.
Included in that number was Gov. John Bel Edwards, who campaigned at Gautreaux’s home before he was elected to his first term.
“He continued to call me and to stay in touch with his concerns. I am really sad to have to be here today, to say goodbye,” the governor said.
Former state Sen. Reggie Dupree said he and Gautreaux became very close friends while representing parts of Terrebonne Parish.
“I taught him a little bit about government, but he taught me how to become a statesman,” Dupree said. “He was a great man who showed me how to put the entire state first, sometimes having to make very tough decisions.
“We’d have our moments though, and we had to see the speaker of the house to make peace. However, we grew so close together in our decision making that sometimes people would call me Butch, and him Reggie.”
Lafayette Attorney Tony Fazzio, one of Gautreaux’s brothers-in-law, called Butch a “man of conscience.”
“And because he was so, he would never support anything that would hurt the men, women and children of his district,” Fazzio said.
Deacon Randall Jennings of Sacred Heart Church in Morgan City said he was puzzled at first when planning to deliver the homily at Gautreaux’s funeral.
“I kept wondering why the family had picked the Gospel reading of the Beatitudes. In my whole time of service, I’ve never heard of the Beatitudes being read at a Mass,” Jennings said.
“But then, I met some of Butch’s grandchildren, who said that the Beatitudes described their Popee, who he was and what his concerns were as a public servant.”