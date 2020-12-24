FRANKLIN — Progress is moving forward on the city of Franklin’s proposed pocket park after a gate for the park was installed Wednesday morning.
The work on the gate came from Crisco Industrial Contractors and Hanagriff Machine Shop and was put up early Wednesday. Mayor Eugene Foulcard and Parish President David Hanagriff both addressed the installation of the gate in a video recording Wednesday.
“I can’t thank Crisco and Hanagriff Machine Shop and everyone that played a part in building this beautiful gate enough,” Foulcard said. “This is a community funded pocket park and we’re very happy we have people sharing in our vision of moving forward.”
The announcement of the creation of a pocket park in downtown Franklin came almost exactly a year ago from Foulcard’s administration. The park is being constructed at the site of the former Center Theater in the city’s historic district.
The initial plan for the park consisted of an engraved memorial walking path, memorial fountain for victims of violence and an open air art space and stage dedicated to the memory of Franklin native Mayci Breaux, who was killed in the Lafayette Grand Theater shooting of 2016.
Parish President David Hanagriff, who also operates Hanagriff Machine Shop, said that he was thankful to be a part of the project.
“We discussed doing work on it and we were all in from the very beginning,” Hanagriff said. “I was sold on day one with his vision for what he wants to do and we wanted to be apart of it.”
The park is expected to increase foot traffic in downtown Franklin, which is home to several businesses and Franklin’s famous light posts that greets visitors who come into the city through Louisiana 182.
“The bottom line is that we are willing to do whatever it takes to revitalize Franklin,” Foulcard said. “If it means creating a pocket park to increase foot traffic downtown, ultimately it will spread the wealth all throughout Franklin.”
The park is expected to be completed in mid-2021.