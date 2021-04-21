The New Iberia City Council unanimously voted to appoint Jay Garzotto as interim New Iberia City Marshal at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the procedure for fulfilling an absent marshal position allows the city to appoint the chief deputy marshal or another member.
“The chief deputy decided not to do it, and (Jay) has filled the spot,” DeCourt said.
The reason for the appointment, DeCourt said, was that Garzotto had previously served as interim city marshal following the death of Marshal Vic Delcambre.
The position has been left vacant again following the resignation of Tony Migues last week, who resigned from the position after being arrested in February on eight counts each of malfeasance in office, injuring public documents and forgery.
The resignation comes just a few months after Migues had been elected to the position following two different elections: one in 2019 to fulfill the remainder of the term for Delcambre and another 2020 for the election of a new term. Migues won both elections.
On that note, the council also unanimously approved a special election in the fall to elect a new marshal.
DeCourt said Garzotto was chosen due to his many years inside the marshal’s office and his decision not to run for the office permanently.
“He’s filled the spot before and he’s not running for the position so it works very well,” DeCourt said.
Garzotto said he was ready to fill the position and his team was prepared.
“This is transition team two,” he said, following the appointment.
DeCourt added that the whole office has been working hard to fill the void since Migues’ departure.
“I want to thank you for taking this again, and the whole staff for the job they have been doing,” DeCourt said. “Y’all have been the rock for a whole lot of issues, twists and turns, and we’ve got a good team.”
The next step for a new marshal will be candidate qualifying, which will occur July 14-16. The general election for the office will happen Oct. 9, and if needed a runoff election will take place on Nov. 13.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a resolution endorsing the renewal of Community First Bank’s participation of the Restoration Tax Abatement Program.
The mayor said the program goes to the bank’s continuing effort to restore their giant headquarters on Admiral Doyle Drive.
Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid asked about the cost of the program to local residents.
“I just want to make sure the opportunity cost is there and it’s beneficial to the citizens of New Iberia,” she said.
DeCourt said the employees, businesses and revitalization of the building were all reasons to continue the program for another five years.
“If you look at the total, that building would be vacant if we hadn’t started down this road and they are an employer for our community,” DeCourt said.