U.S. Army veteran Donald Gary shows the U.S. flag that he was presented by U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins. The flag had flown over the national Capitol in his honor. ‘I didn’t have to die to receive this flag like a lot of soldiers do. My family is getting this before I die,’ Gary said.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins and Donald Gary salute each other after Higgins presented Gary with a Bronze Star medal Saturday. Gary was nominated for the award in 1971 but the honor was not approved until 2021.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins presents Donald Gary with the Bronze Star Medal for Valor Saturday afternoon at New Iberia City Park.
Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian
Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins presented New Iberia resident and U.S. Army veteran Donald Gary with a Bronze Star Medal for Valor Saturday afternoon at New Iberia City Park.
The award was given for distinguished service in military operations against hostile forces in Vietnam, and Gary’s friends and family were present at the Veteran’s Memorial Building for a short presentation in his honor
Gary served as a rifleman in 2nd Platoon, B Company, 1st Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. On June 20, 1970, B Company conducted a sweeping operation near the Dak Krong Bung River, where 22 soldiers engaged an enemy company of 120 to 140 men.
Early in contact, Gary and three other men blunted the enemy’s movement and then charged to take an enemy-controlled rocky prominence.
When a squad member moved to assist a mortally wounded 1st Platoon soldier and was shot in the eye, Gary administered first aid under intense rifle fire. The move allowed the platoon medic to continue first aid to the wounded squad member.
“As I was sitting there next to him, it occurred to me the depth of our spirit as a nation is measured by events like this, by friends and family gathered to honor a man who stood when he was called,” Higgins said at the event.
Gary said that his captain recommended him for the medal in 1971, but it wasn’t until 2021 that the recommendation had been approved. Although the wait was a bit long, Gary said he was honored by the distinction.
“There are so many people that have this medal that didn’t get recognized like I’m getting recognized, but I’m taking this medal for all the men and women who served our country and lost their lives and their parents that went through them serving in wars,” Gary said.
Higgins also presented Gary with a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor as well as a certificate that authenticated the flag.
“I didn’t have to die to receive this flag like a lot of soldiers do. My family is getting this before I die,” Gary said with a smile.