The Bayou Teche Museum put on its annual Night at the Museum gala Thursday night at the museum, providing an atmospheric night of good food for patrons of the museum.
The event is the primary fundraising event for the Bayou Teche Museum, and also helps to fund new exhibits. This year’s event also will help continue the museum’s expansion into the Donald “Doc” Voorhies Wing next door.
That space will include a classroom, community entertaining space, lecture facilities, oral history kiosks, rotating exhibits and a special permanent Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco exhibit featuring her desk, chair and flags from her time as Louisiana’s governor.
Community leaders from throughout Iberia Parish were among those attending the gala as the hosts wined and dined guests at the Sliman Theater and offered a view of the exhibits at the museum.
Auction items for the fundraiser included gourmet dinners, a trip to the Washington D.C. Mardi Gras Ball, a meal at Maison Le Rosier, a Joe Burrow autographed helmet, jewelry from the private collection of Wendy and George Rodrigue and Jerome Weber painting of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Street Fair. A tent for dining was also placed on Main Street, with the New Iberia Police Department guarding traffic.
Other auction items included a Mardi Gras party in 2021, a mystery murder dinner at the Baits Motel and a meal provided by chef Aaron Ogea.
Artists were also on hand giving live painting demonstrations inside the Sliman Theater.
Food vendors from across the Teche Area and Acadiana served the gathered patrons at the Sliman. Tables filled the hall and the stage as attendees filled their plates, stopped to chat with friends and enjoyed the evening.
Bayou Teche Museum Director Marcia Patout said the gala serves as the only major fundraising effort for the museum, which offers entertainment as well as interactive and education opportunities for visitors and tour groups of all ages.