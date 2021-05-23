New Iberia won’t be seeing its annual Spanish Festival this year, but supporters of the area’s rich Spanish heritage were still able to celebrate Saturday at La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia’s Spanish Gala.
The gala, which is the association and festival’s primary fundraiser for the events they put on throughout the year, was held at the Sliman Theater and filled with local supporters, chefs and visiting royalty.
“It’s been good, very busy,” vice president of the association Brinkley Lopez said at the event. “We had less than a few months to organize this, so it was very interesting.”
The gala included a live and silent auction, seafood from area chefs and musical entertainment. Normally, the gala includes flamenco dancers who entertain the audience for the fundraiser, but due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions Lopez said that wasn’t feasible this year.
“We had a little challenge finding entertainment this year,” she said. “We usually have flamenco dancers but because of COVID and travel it couldn’t happen.
Instead, Lopez said the association brought in New Iberia singer Keely Brennan to perform.
“We got Keely, who we’re super excited about. She just recorded her first single and we’re excited to have her,” she said.
La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia is a New Iberia organization founded to preserve New Iberia’s Spanish heritage, and is also responsible for putting on New Iberia’s Spanish Festival, or El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia.
Rather than the usual focus on the area’s French heritage, the festival celebrates the founding New Iberia families who were actually of Spanish descent. Genealogy workshops are held for each festival as well as other research aid.
The festival has also helped in forming a relationship between New Iberia and her sister city of Alhaurin de la Torre. Dignitaries and even the mayor regularly come to New Iberia each year to participate in the festival.
However, the association made the decision to put off the event this year, mostly due to the desire to make New Iberia’s Spanish Festival happen in April of 2022.
“We were going to have it in the fall, but we decided not to have it in the fall,” Lopez said. “We want to proceed with the April festival in 2022 and we didn’t want to do it back to back.”
There have also been some changes to the structure of the association. Ebrar Reaux, the longtime president of the association, said he would be stepping down to allow James Migues to take over the responsibilities of the role, and Lopez would be serving as president.