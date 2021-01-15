Wednesday night’s Iberia Parish Council meeting put the council’s divisions on full display as the members went through 40 ballots in order to select a chairman for the year, then had to recess the meeting until Jan. 27 to complete the election of a vice-chairman.
District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin, who has run for the position each year for the last three years, was finally able to secure the chairman’s gavel. But it was obvious that he was taking over the helm of a council with some serious divisions.
To be fair, the 40 votes taken was an improvement over last January, when the board took 65 ballots to select District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier as chairman and District 14 Councilman Chad Maturin as vice-chairman.
After 10 votes, with no sign of a change coming in the 7-5 vote, Olivier asked that the business portion of the agenda be moved forward. After dispensing with the few items on it, the voting continued.
After 20 votes with no progress, the council went to its committee hearings. After dispensing with that work, the stalemate continued.
After 30 votes, Napier removed his mask, upsetting District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown. Brown got up and left the meeting room to “get some fresh air.”
After returning to place his vote for the 35th round of balloting, he told Napier that for health reasons he could not stay if Napier was going to be unmasked. He then left the meeting, leaving the voting at 7-4, but still deadlocked.
“Look, I know division exists,” Gachassin said. “I’m asking for unity between us. I know differences are there.”
“The ball is in your court at this point,” Olivier replied.
“We should work together,” Gachassin said. “You would agree, Mr. Chairman?”
Olivier did not answer, so Gacassin repeated the question.
“You would agree, Mr. Chairman?”
Rather than respond, Olivier called for the next round of ballots.
As the battle of attrition dragged on, with four members voting for Maturin for chairman and seven throwing their support behind District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin, the members were aware that it was not a good look for the body.
“Is that camera still here?” District 11 Councilman Brian Napier asked, looking to the video camera at the back of the meeting. “This looks bad.”
“Yes, it looks bad,” agreed District 12 Councilwoman Lady Fontenette Brown.
The voting last year came to a close when Napier switched his vote from Gachassin to Olivier, something he reminded the council of Wednesday night.
“Last year, I sat here until 12:30 in the morning,” Napier said. “We stood our ground. In the end, for the good of the council, I made a decision for the good of the council. It’s about someone chairing for a year.”
“Last year, you waited for 65 votes,” said District 2 Councilman Michael Landry. “Now, tonight, you are trying to tell people what to do when it’s only 30 votes and you are schooling everyone. I don’t think you need to school me on what I need to do. What you did last year you did for a friend because you wanted to.”
“I want to find a solution because of what we looked like last year,” Napier said. “Do you want to look like that again?”
After every five or 10 votes Olivier would call for a recess to allow members of either side to negotiate in hopes of finding a solution. The problem facing both sides was that two members, District 1 Councilman Tommy Pollard and District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan, were not in attendance. That made it difficult for either side to get the eight votes needed to win.
It became more heated after Landry, on the 40th vote, switched to support Gachassin. When Gachassin asked to take the chairman’s position, Olivier did not want to relinquish the position.
“We can just go on as we are,” he said.
Gachassin ran the rest of the meeting from his seat on the right side of the rostrum, calling for nominees for the vice-chairman seat. Landry and Napier were both put forward, which created the same 7-4 deadlock.
“A minute ago they were saying, ‘Can we work together?’” said Lady Brown. “But now, when we want Michael for vice chair, we can’t get the eight votes. So working together only matters when they want something.”
Napier tried to answer, but Brown kept going.
“I don’t like the remarks and the disrespect that I feel,” she said. “What about all the snide remarks thrown around on television? There’s too much disrespect being thrown around, especially toward the parish president.”
After three attempts to vote for the vice-chairman, a motion was made to recess the meeting until Jan. 27. When that vote failed, District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry left the meeting, tightening the vote even further.
“We didn’t want to recess for the chairman, but we can recess for the vice chairman?” Brown asked. “We were saying no politics, but obviously there are politics. The one man who threw you his support can’t even get enough votes for vice chair.”
The vote continued, remaining at 6-3 in favor of Napier, but still short of the eight votes needed.
Napier explained that, since he had supported Olivier and Maturin in last year’s election, it was only fair that Gachassin and himself should get the positions in 2021.
“So it is politics,” Brown said.
The council finally passed the motion to recess until prior to its next regular meeting, when it is expected that Pollard and Trahan may be able to attend. At that time, the vice-chairman vote can be completed and Gachassin can name his committee chair assignments.