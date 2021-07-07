Earning a trip to Tokyo for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad is exciting for athletes like New Iberia’s Morgann LeLeux Romero.
It’s also very expensive. Japanese regulations in the wake of the 2020 Summer Olympics — postponed until this year because of COVID-19 — are restricting the number of people who can attend, the places they can stay and the number of days they must stay for quarantine purposes.
While the local pole vaulting champion’s expenses will be covered by the U.S. Olympic team, her coach’s expenses are not. That’s led to local efforts to help defray the expenses for Shane LeLeux, who is Morgann’s father as well as her coach at New Heights Gym.
One such fundraiser is the sale of T-shirts, ongoing through Thursday.
There’s also a fundraiser scheduled Sunday at the Quarter Tavern on Main Street in New Iberia to help pay for the trip.
“(The T-shirt sale) came about because nobody will pay for Shane to go to the Olympics to coach Morgann, because she’s not attached to any sponsor,” said Theresa Wittig Courtois, who can be reached for a T-shirt order via a message on Facebook (search for her full name) or by email at teresa@taxservicesllc.com.
“We found out because of COVID rules they are limited on the hotel where he’s allowed to stay — they have five choices, and of course, those five hotels are like, oh, you can only stay here, we’re going to charge whatever we want. And he has to be there for extra days for quarantine. So it’s a couple of tens of thousands of dollars just for the airline and the hotel stay.”
Courtois said her family has been involved with New Heights Gym for 20 years with daughter Kauri involved in gymnastics and sons Cole and Creed and daughter Jordan also competing in the pole vault. Cole Courtois recently completed his junior season at UL after starting at Louisiana Tech.
“All four of my kids did gymnastics there, and my oldest daughter started at age 5 and the rest followed,” Teresa Courtois said. “Three of them did pole vaulting and one of them still pole vaults with Shane.”
New Heights normally holds its Independence Day Vault pole vaulting competition the weekend of July 4, but pushed it back a week this year because the US Olympic Trials pole vault finals were the Saturday before (June 26)
T-shirts come in most sizes, she said, ranging from youth XS-XL to adult small to 3X. Cost for youth shirts is $15 and for adult shirts is $20. People also can reach out to Bridget LeLeux at New Heights Gym for T-shirts at (337) 365-3806 as she also has order forms.
“Every year we do an annual shirt for that pole vault meet, so we kind of decided instead of doing a shirt just for the meet, let’s do a shirt for Morgann and use that to raise funds to help pay for Shane’s expenses,” she said.
Courtois also said she’s hoping everyone who buys a shirt will wear it the day Morgann competes — Aug. 2 for qualifying rounds, subject to change.
“I did Thursday night (for the deadline) so I can order them Friday,” Courtois said. “I’ll have them in hand by July 23, and delivered to everybody by the time she competes.
Courtois said she will let people know when and where she will distribute the “Tokyeaux Meaux” T-shirts (see photo on page A1) for people to pick up their orders.
“I’ll have a day where you can come to New Heights, I’ll have a day down at Bouligny Plaza, Gulotta’s is letting me use his shop on some days too for people to pick up,” Courtois said. “I’ll post dates and places for everybody.”
Quarter Tavern owner Ty Boudoin said free live music and free food will be available at Sunday’s fundraiser. The entertainment is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and go through 6 p.m., and LeLeux Romero will attend and sign autograph. There will be a limited number of T-shirts for purchase at the event.
“We have a band, and we’re going to have food, I’m just not sure what it’s going to be yet,” Boudoin said. “We’re just going to try to do whatever we can to help him out. We’re going to have free live entertainment, free food, and I know she’s going to have shirts for sale and she’s going to be there signing shirts or whatever else you want her to sign.”