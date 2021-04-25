A fundraiser to help ongoing search efforts related to the Seacor incident was put on Sunday afternoon in Bouligny Plaza by Bourbon Hall, local musicians and several other supporters.
Co-owner of Bourbon Hall Carroll Trahan said that his manager had gotten the idea for a fundraiser, and in less than 36 hours a benefit was organized in downtown New Iberia. Proceeds went to the United Cajun Navy, who are still searching for many still missing as a result of the Seacor incident.
“The proceeds are going to the United Cajun Navy, and the bands are donating their time obviously” Trahan said. “My manager had the idea and we kind of put everything together in 36 hours.”
Musical entertainment and food were available for friends and family at the event, and the band lineup included Jared Bridges, Beauty of Gray, OctoberSun Acoustics, SwamLand Revival as well as an assortment of DJs who played outside and inside the bar throughout the day.
The event was held in relation to the tragic Seacor incident where a commercial lift vessel capsized on April 13 as it traveled through stormy seas in Port Fourchon to an offshore oil platform.
Of the 19 original crew members, eix were rescued alive and 13 were initially unaccounted for. In the days following the aftermath five bodies were recovered. Several of the crew members had Acadiana ties.