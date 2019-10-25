As the sun was setting over New Iberia’s City Park Thursday evening, cars were beginning to fill the lot of the Veterans Memorial Building on the south side of the park for the Solomon House fundraiser being held there.
Inside, Solomon House Executive Director Ellen Nora was everywhere at once. She would be at the front table, checking on tickets and seating for arriving guests. Moments later she was checking in at the bar, making sure everything was ready for the evening.
“We’re doing beer, wine a tips,” laughed Christine Thibodeaux, the volunteer bartender for the evening. She’s been with Azalea Estates for 21 years and has donated her time to Solomon House for 14 years.
In the space of a moment, Nora was gone again, to reappear in the kitchen checking on the entertainment for the evening. Comedian “Magic Mike” Dardant, a New Iberia native who now makes his home in the Mid-City area of New Orleans, was already in character, mustache firmly glued in place and beat up cowboy hat firmly stuck to the top of his head.
“I was in town last weekend for my high school reunion,” the New Iberia High School graduate said. “And you know, they spelled my name wrong on the cross-country district champs banner. They spelled it right when they were sending my report cards out, but no, not on the banner.”
Just as the last rays of sun disappeared from the wood-paneled walls, the attendees for the second annual benefit dinner for Solomon House filled the foyer, mingling and chatting, checking out the silent auction items and preparing for the evening’s festivities.
“With everything we do, we want to educate people to be part of the food pantry,” Nora said.
Last year’s dinner, for example, was themed “Hunger Is No Laughing Matter,” and focused on food insecurity. Then the non-profit held its “Project Runway with a Twist” benefit, which featured a runway show where donors had to build their fashionable garb on a $25 budget from thrift stores or garage sales.
For this event, Nora stuck with the “Twist” theme, putting together “Top Chef with a Twist.”
“There are four guest chefs, and they have to put together their meals using five items that our clients get from the food pantry,” Nora said. “They get to add two ingredients of their own, but they have to make the meal with many of the same food items that our clients have to use every day.”
Outside, chefs David LeBlanc and Kernis Louviere of Envie Catering were finishing up their dish.
“We made shrimp croquettes with a corn choulis sauce,” LeBlanc said. “We used corn, diced tomatoes, cream of mushroom soup, some Lance’s snack crackers and eggs. Our two special items were the shrimp and some heavy cream for the sauce.”
LeBlanc worked the fryer, getting the croquettes to the perfect golden brown. Louviere labored over a saucepan, stirring and testing the choulis sauce.
Nora said last year’s event went very well. The money raised goes toward the cost of operating Solomon House and maintaining its programs.
“We’ve been seeing 25 to 30 new clients every month for the last four months,” Nora said. “These are people that never had to rely on us before, but now find themselves in a position where they need help.”
With about 150 guests expected to attend, the event should raise in excess of $5,000 for the non-profit.
“Our goal is to make sure that everyone has access to what they need,” Nora said.