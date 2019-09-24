Funding for improvements to Louisiana PepperPlex on Iberia Parish Council agenda

The Iberia Parish Council is scheduled to discuss a partnership with the city of New Iberia to make improvements at the Louisiana PepperPlex, gearing the improvements toward hurricane preparedness at the site to justify the use of funds from the parish’s economic development district for some of the work.
The PepperPlex has faced challenges in recent years, having funds approved through the state’s capital outlay program approved in the legislature only to face a line-item veto from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
As proposed, the council will seek to pull $20,000 from the Economic Development District Fund budget, then apply matching funds put up through a joint agreement with the Iberia City Council.
The council will also begin to set the stage for his year’s budget discussions, introducing the administration’s proposed consolidated budget statement.
A public hearing is scheduled for public comment Wednesday night on the annual property valuations from Iberia Parish Assessor Ricky Huval. Those numbers will affect the bottom line of the proposed budget.
Also on the agenda is setting the date for public comment on the completed budget document. The tentative date for that public hearing is Dec. 4.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Appoint a member to the Iberia Parish Airport Authority for a five-year term.
• Re-appoint two members to the Spanish Lake Game & Fishing Preserve Commission.
• Consider granting preliminary plat approval to the partition of property at 7113 Lee Station Road.
• Consider approving the Iberia Hospital Service District’s budget for fiscal year 2019-2020.
• Consider a resolution to provide $75,000 for the Willow Wood Drainage project.
The Iberia Parish Council will first meet as the board of Economic Development District 1 at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.
The council’s regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.