“We have about 100 people, the same as we had last year,” said Michael Parich Jr., making the rounds at the Sliman Theater Saturday night. “I don’t think we could fit any more. Can you imagine if we had 200?”
Parich, head of the foundation which bears his surname, was keeping tabs on every aspect of the evening as the Parich Foundation held its second annual “It’s a Wonderful Night on Main” in downtown New Iberia. The event, billed as an old-fashioned Christmas party, is a fundraiser for the St. Francis Diner and Habitat for Humanities of Iberia.
With The Skyliners playing old jazz standards, a Christmas tree perched in the corner and a ball of mistletoe hanging over the entry, the tone and vibe were accomplished.
Dancers took to the dance floor, first a pair, then a few couples and a few more. Tables were full along one side of the theater, with conversations, greetings and pleasantries exchanged while other attendees mingled, the glitter of ballgowns flitting in and out of the shadows cast from the stage lights.
Parich was busy, making sure the guests were comfortable and that the caterers and bartenders were on their game.
It’s not the trappings and decorations that make this sort of gathering take on a nostalgic feel. The hardest part of creating that scene, the smiles and warmth remembered from Christmases past shared with family and friends, came from the attendees.
As couples danced, stories were told and laughter broke through the music, the bare brick walls of the historic theater reflected a sense of community and friendship that no decorations or hors d’oeuvres could accomplish. A benefit for the less fortunate is exactly in spirit with the season. But combining that purpose with the fellowship that is often lost in the day to day, bringing the community together to share new experiences within familiar trappings, that helps make it special.