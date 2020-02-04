A grand opening held Saturday welcomed a new full-service nutrition bar to New Iberia.
Next Level Nutrition III in New Iberia is the third location to be opened for the franchise, and offers a wide array of options for fitness-minded people in New Iberia.
Director of operations Amber Bessard said she is excited for the opening in New Iberia and serving the local community.
What is Next Level Nutrition?
Next Level Nutrition III is the third location to be opened and operating for business of the Next Level Fitness & Nutrition Worldwide Brand based out of Lafayette. Our first location was established on May 23, 2019. We offer a full-service nutrition bar that provides our customers with delicious healthy meal replacement protein shakes, energizing herbal teas with aloe, protein coffee and sport enhancement supplements. Based upon our clients’ specific health and fitness goals, we additionally provide free wellness consultations with one of our wellness coaches to design a meal plan and nutritional program to fit their needs specifically. Whether you’re looking to lose weight, gain weight, and even obtain energy or maintain a healthy weight, we have programs for everyone.
Why did you choose to open in New Iberia?
In addition to the undeniable growth of New Iberia as one of the largest cities in Louisiana and the evident fact that New Iberia is the closest outside source of many necessities for multiple surrounding cities and towns, our main goal is to create a happy and healthier community through nutrition and fitness starting with the communities all over Acadiana!
What are you hoping to offer to the community?
There is no doubt that maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle leads to an improved quality of life. Additionally, healthy people have been scientifically proven to be happier people. We recognize that improving overall health and happiness ultimately leads to greater efficiency and optimal performance throughout homes, schools and other workplaces, essentially impacting an entire community. Community health and wellness is extremely important to us and one of our main goals is to share this information with as many communities as we possibly can. We aspire to be available to New Iberia and all of its surrounding areas for all of their fitness and nutritional needs.
What should people be excited about in terms of the business?
Our Headquarters, the first Next Level Fitness & Nutrition location, is the quickest growing and newest training academy, nutrition club and gym for athletes, kids and adults. If our clients goals are to maintain agility and strength, get toned, lose weight and eat healthier, we are fully capable of fulfilling all of those needs. Offering one-on-one personal training sessions (paired with our nutrition program), allowing members to access our state-of-the-art equipment, along with group classes (like Zumba, Mixxed Fit, Indoor Spin/Cycling, Boot Camp … and much more) that are designed to provide all ages with assistance in core development, weight loss, strength, and muscular development to collectively improve overall fitness levels. Our fitness and training facility is truly one of a kind. While our current location that has been opened since last Saturday in New Iberia is only a Nutrition Club, rest assured, the Training Facility and Fitness Center will be coming soon!
Anything else to add?
Please stop by and see us — we’re located at 954 S. Lewis St. in New Iberia. Bring this article in with you during your first visit and we will take a $1 off of your purchase. Also like our pages on Facebook — Next Level Fitness & Nutrition, Next Level Nutrition II, and Next Level Nutrition III. As previously stated, our goal is to share this information with everyone in the community. Our goal is to ultimately be available to as many businesses and organizations in the area regarding community, workplace, and overall health and wellness. We are willing to present this information without interruption to your company’s day to day agenda by being permitted to setup in a break room or employee lounge with samples of our meal replacement shakes, coffees, and energizing teas. As an added bonus we are able to deliver our amazing Herbalife products to you. There is no fee to participate. If you are interested in scheduling a date to allow the Next Level Nutrition III Representatives to present your team with our information, please contact us at nextlevelcommunitywellness@gmail.com.