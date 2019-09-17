Natilie Fremin, owner of Fudge-It!, always dreamed of having a business of her own.
Located on 214 W Main St in New Iberia, Fremin said Fudge-It! has everything the public is looking for when it comes to sweets.
Owning a business is nothing new to Fremin as her family owns Fremin’s Food and Furniture, and she wanted to expand on the success she earned while working there.
The Daily Iberian spoke to Fremin about her business, her dream of owning a bakery and, of course, desserts.
When did you come up with the idea to open up a bakery shop?
I’ve been wanting to do this since I was young. I took cake decorating classes when I was 17 and I’ve always had a dream of opening up a bakery and sit down. You know, a cafe-type bakery where I can offer individual pieces and people don’t have to buy a whole cake to get a treat. They can come and satisfy their sweet craving and don’t have to take it home.
So it’s pieces?
I have pieces for cakes, pies, you know I so smaller options like cupcakes, cake balls, cookies, brownies so you can come in and buy two cookies if you want or you can come in and buy two brownies. It’s completely up to you. I can offer you enough for your party or I can just for you and your sweet cravings.
How would you describe your shop?
It’s a bakery and dessert shop and I have its as a sit down place to eat. I serve ice cream, coffee, soft drinks, individual-pieced desserts like cupcakes, cakes and brownies, all the goodies. I make cheesecake and custom cake desserts too.
What are some of your best sellers?
My cheesecake is my best seller and my sweet dairy cake which is comparable to a chantilly cake.
Do you have anything for health-conscious people who are watching what they eat?
I do Keto desserts, which is the lowfat that most people are on right now. So it’s a nice little happy getaway over here.
How much does each piece of food cost?
An average piece is around $2. We’re trying to make it affordable. Some things are more expensive than others depending on the details of the work but I try to make it where you can come in and get something where you don;t have to break the bank.
How did you come up with the name?
I have always wanted a bakery but I started making fudge when I was younger, at 18 or 19, and we owned Fremin’s Food and Furniture and I was able to market it there, and as time when on, it grew huge. So Fudge-It! was originally my fudge dessert name for that business I had in Fremin’s all these years. When I moved here I didn’t want to come up with a new name and I felt like Fudge-It! kinda suited it but I added a sweetery eatery some people know I have more than fudge here.
How has the business grown in the four years since you opened in 2015?
It’s been good and keeps getting better. You know, when you first get somewhere they don’t know what you offer, they don’t know about you so it takes time to build that but over the years it has grown tremendously and I’ve almost outgrown my little building.
When is your busiest time of the year?
May is my busiest time of the year. It’s crazy but it’s true. Holidays are the busiest for fudge but May is the busiest I have for income because there is so much going on in may. You have Mother’s Day, graduation, just everything happens in May. It is my biggest selling month.
What do you want people to know about your business?
I want people to know this is a family and a happy place to be and the desserts make you smile.