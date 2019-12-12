Frosted Christmas coming to Rip Van Winkle Gardens this weekend

Rip Van Winkle Gardens and The Frosted Apron are teaming up once again for the second annual Frosted Christmas at the Gardens.
The event takes place Sunday inside the newly renovated Bayless Center at Rip Van Winkle Gardens, according to a prepared statement.
Event-goers can choose from two time slots to attend, one from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and the other from 2:30-4 p.m. Participants will be able to decorate their own Christmas-themed sugar cookies with Frosted Apron owner Stacey Dempsey, as well as write and color a letter to Santa.
Delicious ice cream will be served with a choice of topping from Baskin Robbins. Games will be available and participants will be able to win a door prize and meet Santa himself.
There also will be face painting and a Christmas Craft provided by Chez Hope.
Participants will also receive a coupon that will offer a buy one, get one free entry to tour the Joseph Jefferson Mansion, which is currently decorated for the Christmas season.
Afternoon participants will need to come back at another date to use their coupon, as the tours end at 4 p.m.
Cost for the event is $28 per child, and guests are urged to arrive 10 to 15 minutes before the start of the event.
Ticket cost must be paid through Eventbrite, and time slots cannot be changed after being chosen.
The recommended age for participation is 4 to 12 years old. Please note that if a child is a younger participant please note that they may need extra help from a parent/adult decorating their cookies.
If participants want to stay in the same group they can call Dempsey at 201-1952. For further questions call Dempsey or Nick at 577-1361.