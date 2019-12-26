A
long with the regular slate of musicals and plays, the Essanee Theater is home to a regular event that allows local residents to travel back in time to the golden ages of cinema.
Teche Classic Movies features classic movies from the past at the Essanee Theater, allowing moviegoers to travel back in time in an environment that is perfect for viewing vintage cinema.
On New Year’s Eve, the organization will present the 1940 film “The Shop Around the Corner,” starring Margaret Sullivan, James Stewart and Frank Morgan.
“Eschewing regional politics in the years leading up to World War II, the film is about two employees at a leathergoods shop in Budapest who can barely stand each other, not realizing they are falling in love as anonymous correspondents through their letters,” according to a synopsis of the film.
The film also is listed in Time’s All-Time 100 Movies. In 1999, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
“The Shop Around the Corner” is the last of many classic films that have been played at the Essanee Theater in the past year thanks to Teche Classic Movies.
Teche Classic Movies started in 2017 after talks began between regular supporters of the Iberia Performing Arts League. Organizers such as Jason Bayard quickly became excited at the prospect of offering a different kind of movie experience that would support both the Essanee and IPAL’s goals in providing a unique experience to local residents.
The event opens up the Essanee to more than just theatrical productions, and organizers have said since the beginning that the hope is to provide a little something different to area residents and newcomers to Iberia Parish alike.
“The Birds” by Alfred Hitchcock premiered Aug. 23 at the theater, and was preceded by “The Wizard of Oz” on Aug. 4.
“Steel Magnolias,” “The Big Chill” and “The Shining” are other films that have played in the course of the year as well.
The film is scheduled to show Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10.