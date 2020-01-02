From fresh produce to hand-crafted products, farmer’s market offers a wide-range for locals

Festivals come and go with the seasons in Iberia Parish, but one event in downtown New Iberia twice a week all year round.
The Teche Area Farmers Market takes place in the heart of downtown New Iberia in Bouligny Plaza bi-weekly, with a regular assortment of vendors selling their wares to anyone who happens by the area.
Those who attend regularly experience delicious homegrown and organic produce and homemade products by not only local farmers, but artists and craftsmen as well.
The market is open year round on Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and on Tuesday afternoons from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Heading to the market on the ideal way to spend a Saturday morning, as local residents can browse through the vendor and craft wares as well as take in the local scenery in downtown New Iberia,.
From the beautiful architecture on Main Street to the beautiful Bayou Teche that runs through the middle of New Iberia, each week you can take in the sights and sounds at a local farmer’s market.
A handful of vendors usually turn out to Bouligny Plaza to sell their wares, and usually even brave the chilly weather of the winter season to do so.
Regularly included at the farmers markets are handmade objects, homemade bread and fresh baked goods, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candles and much more.
Vegetables, fruits, baked goods, herbs, plants, honey, eggs, meat, soaps, spices and sauces, seafood, canned goods, candies, handmade crafts and gift items are among other items for sale, according to information from the Teche Area Farmers Market.
Work from local craftsmen also is on display, like wooden bowls, while items like honey grown in the area can be purchased to support members of the community who sell their products on the local level.
For those searching for things to do in the Teche Area, the Farmers Market is one of the most consistent and interesting places to head out on a lazy Saturday.