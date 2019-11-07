Friends of the Library to hold annual fall book sale

The Friends of the Library are gearing up once again for their annual fall book sale. The event takes place at the Iberia Parish Library and will last three days.
The annual event is a fundraiser for the various programs put on by the Iberia Parish Library.
Public Relations Director Stephanie Lee said the event is a boon for the parish library, which stays busy over the year with workshops, galleries and other kinds of cultural and educational events that benefit Iberia Parish.
Thousands of dollars are typically garnered for the benefit of the library every year as a result of the book sales.
The book sale sees a decent share of people come through the library annually, Lee said. The Iberia Parish Library’s main branch is stacked with donated books for the book sale, and interesting finds are always waiting to be found for those who frequent the sale
The fall book sale takes place Friday through Sunday, with Friday being a preview sale for Friends of the Library members.
Friday’s book sale takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday for Friends of the Library members. Saturday’s book sale is open to the general public and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Books available will include several different genres, with the exception of paperback books, Lee said. That includes children’s books, young adult novels and books of all types for adults.
When is the book sale?
It’s happening Friday through Sunday. Friday is for the Friends of the Library preview sale, and Nov. 9 and 10 is open to the public.
How long has the book sale been happening at the library?
I don’t have an exact date, but we’ve been putting it on for well over 25 years. The Friends of the Library are the people who put the sale on.
Who are the Friends of the Library?
The Friends of the Library are a group of people whose membership contributes to supporting library programs that we put on throughout the year.
What kind of books will be at the sale?
This one will have everything from children’s books to teens and adults, as well as audio-visuals. The books are donations we get, people bring boxes of books to donate to us.