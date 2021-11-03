Family and friends of a man killed this past weekend turned out to Kern Street in Jeanerette for a vigil remembering the victim.
A New Chapter/PUSH, a local religious organization founded by several pastors to fight the violence in The Teche Area, helped to organize the vigil that brought family and friends of Marcus Alexis together.
The Jeanerette Police Department is currently investigating the death of Alexis, who was found dead on a roadway this past weekend.
The Rev. Wilfred Johnson and the Rev. Donovan Davis both spoke to the small crowd gathered at the dead end street in Jeanerette to console and give words of hope to those mourning the loss of Alexis.
“The death of our dear brother will not go in vain,” Johnson said. “We are no longer tolerating the blood stains of our young brothers and sisters that’s being shed. It’s time for us to put the guns down, it’s time for us to find another way.”
“The thing about prayer vigils is that it doesn’t change anything that’s already happened, but it combats the force that we are fighting against.”
The Rev. Donovan Davis offered a powerful prayer for the family and friends of Alexis as well.
Local officials were also present to pay their respects to those in attendance. Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. and Alderman Clarence Clark briefly spoke to the crowd to offer their condolences.
“It’s most unfortunate we have to gather here in this spot to his memory,” Bourgeois said. “As civic and city officials, we’re doing our best to figure things out and make certain that whoever the person or persons involved with this horrific ordeal will face full justice.”
The short ceremony ended with a release of balloons in honor of Alexis.
“I just want you to know on behalf of everyone that was here, we’re grateful to share in this celebration of life through the death of this brother,” Johnson said.