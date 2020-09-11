New Iberia’s French Street may be short, but the road itself has deep roots in the Teche Area.
Like many historical roads in New Iberia, French Street starts at Main Street, ending at Admiral Doyle Drive.
But did you know French Street isn’t a straight shot? It actually turns right down Ward Street then left on Walton Street before making one last left and becoming French Street again.
Just under a mile long, French Street gets its name from both French-speaking settlers who play a major role in the history of the community in the Teche Area.
French, Spanish and New Iberia, one and the same
New Iberia in French is “Nouvelle-Ibérie, and in Spanish is “Nueva Iberia.” The city got its name from the Spanish expatriates who settled in 1779 on the banks of Bayou Teche. New Iberia eventually became home to French settlers known as Acadians, who had been driven from Nova Scotia by British troops, according to Louisiana Travel.
New Iberia dates from mid-1779, when a group of some 500 Malagueños colonists from Spain, led by Lt. Col. Francisco Bouligny, came up Bayou Teche and settled around what became known as Spanish Lake.
