French singalong to be held Saturday at Longfellow-Evangeline with Lenten round dances

Allons chanter!
The Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site in St. Martinville is holding its second French singalong Saturday to help both those who are fluent in French and novices to practice their use of the language in a fun way.
Inspired by the popular French Tables held around Acadiana, the table chantante (singing French table) will begin at 2 p.m., featuring Vermilion Parish resident Kevin Rees.
Because it is the Lenten season, this week’s program also will include a few Lenten round dances. A caller will give directions and lead a French folk song while those who would like to dance join hands and move in a circle. “Les danses rondes” are moderately paced and great for a range of ages and mobility, according to a Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site Facebook post, and beginners are welcome.
For Catholics, the 40 days of Lent between Mardi Gras and Easter are a time for prayer, fasting, and aiding the poor, and through the early 20th century, the Church frowned upon the playing of instruments, couple dancing, and going to dance halls at this time of the year. For Cajuns and Creoles, the a cappella singing and round dancing of home music became a tradition during the season, according to a statement from the Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site.
Rees is a singer, musician, storyteller and a guide at Vermilionville. His ancestors sang French songs on many occasions and many of those songs are in his repertoire, including some that are more than 500 years old.
“People really enjoyed (the first French singalong),” said Interpretive Ranger Jolène Adam of the first such event held at the Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site. “We filled the AV room in the interpretive center.”
Adam said that people do not need to be fluent in French or skilled singers to take part and enjoy the singalong. Those who are shy about singing are encouraged to follow along and join in when they are ready to do so.
Three other singers will help lead Saturday’s event, and those taking part also have the opportunity to lead songs if they wish.
Lyrics and translations will be provided for many of the songs, and those who would like to lead a particular song are asked to contact organizers in advance if possible at 337-394-3754 or via email at longfellow_mg@crt.la.gov.
French tables were started as a way for people to meet at restaurants, libraries, or public places to practice speaking French. In the mid-20th century, many people whose south Louisiana families spoke French at home lost the language because of state education policies that forbade speaking or writing French in school. The French tables were a way to help people bring that ancestral language back into their lives.
The French singalongs will be a way to help further that practice of the language for anyone with a desire to speak the language, Adam said.
The only cost to participate is the $4 admission site fee for people ages 4-61. The site is free for ages 3 and under and 62 and over, and there is no charge for either the singalongs or the classes being offered by the singers.
Adam said the site just obtained grants to make the program a monthly event.
“We’re just excited” about the opportunity to make it a regular event, she said.
The program is funded with support from the Louisiana Folklore Society, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Louisiana Division of the Arts and the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.