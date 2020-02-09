MORGAN CITY — Sounds of La Marseillaise, the French National Anthem, could be heard Friday in the St. Mary Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Center as Vincent Sciama, Consul General for France in Louisiana, kicked off a tour of the parish.
Michael C. Knobloch, special projects director for the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District, set up the visit to tout the parish’s resources as an opportunity to work with the country.
Sciama was beaming with excitement.
“I am boots on the ground, and to meet you is my pleasure,” Sciama said.
“But first, I have to explain my name. You can tell that Sciama is not French, rather it is Italian. My mother is from France, so is my father, but our family name is actually from Tuscany, Italy. I recently just learned Italian,” he said.
Sciama is one of 10 counsul generals that France has assigned to the United States; however Knobloch said Sciama is one of only two who are assigned to work just one state. He said the other eight consul generals work regions of the United States.
Sciama explained that the Louisiana general’s office opened in 1803, and that it is the country’s oldest consulate in t he United States. He said the others are in Miami, New York, San Franciso, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta and Washington D.C., the latter inside the French Embassy. There is an additional office in Boston, which is assigned to work all of Massachusetts.
Sciama said his basic duties are to represent and inform France, to protect the French nationals who are in the United States, to defend and promote French interests and to negotiate with corporations.
“You could also say that I am a career diplomat for France. We are your oldest ally, we’re still there, even though we’ve been up and down with you at times,” he said.
“One of my favorite things however, is to focus and build the French Language here in Louisiana. I am very proud to say that we now have 40,000 students statewide who speak French, from pre-kindergarten to Ph.D.”
The consul general explained that if St. Mary Parish wishes to implement a French Immersion Program, “all that’s needed are 25 parents who want to give a green light to the project. We will work on the rest.”
As an example, he praised efforts at North Lewis Elementary School in New Iberia, which he visited Thursday to award students for their success with the DELF Program, which stands for the Diplome d’Etudes en Langue Francaise.
“It’s basically a French Diploma awarded for competency in knowing how to speak and use French, in real live situations, not just textbook knowledge.”
Sciama added, “Also, there is no such thing as standard French. Stop saying that. French is a very culturally, rich, diverse language.”
On tourism, the consul general offered help to the parish, or to anyone looking to promote any kind of French activity, program or festival.
“We are No. 2 in Louisiana for tourism; Canada is No. 1,” he said.
On economics, Sciama said there is $1.6 billion in trade presently ongoing between Louisiana and France.
“We are major players in energy and pharmaceuticals. Also, nationwide in the United States, France is the No. 2 investor behind the United Kingdom,” he said.
St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff told Sciama that recently he has had the opportunity to conduct business in France.
“My family’s corporation, Hanagriff’s machine shop, shipped five pieces of product to Lillebonne, in northern France. This was a first for our company which is 111 years old, thanks to a joint project that we’re a part of, with the Cabbot Corporation,” he said.
Sciama also extended a special opportunity for WWII Veterans or families who have had relatives who fought in WWII in France.
“Please contact our office and let us know who you are or who they are. We have a special commemorative that we can present to them,” he said.