Dickie Fremin was sworn in as New Iberia’s city marshal Friday afternoon on the steps of New Iberia City Hall.
Although met with cold weather, the event was well-attended by local officials who congratulated Fremin on his new position.
The oath of office was administered by his father-in-law, Judge John Conery, who praised Fremin and his lifetime of service in law enforcement and the military.
“I never thought I’d be up here introducing Dickie as the new city marshal,” Conery said. “But when he decided to run I knew he would win. To protect and serve has been Dickie’s life.”
Fremin’s resume includes 25 years in the U.S. Air Force followed by another 25 years in the New Iberia Police Department. He then moved to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and served 16 years.
“He’s done both, protecting our country and our city,” Conery said. “He’s got the temperament, he’s got the desire to serve, he will be a successful city marshal.”
After being sworn in, Fremin thanked the city and parish officials who attended, as well as the people of New Iberia who voted for him in the December election.
“I’m humbled and excited, and ready to roll,” he said.
Fremin won a bid for the position in December, when he defeated opponent Corey Porter and garnered 55 percent of the vote to become the city marshal.
Fremin hopes to bring some stability to the City Marshal’s Office, which has been in flux since the death of Marshal Vic Delacmbre in 2018.
Following Delcambre’s death, Tony Migues won an election for city marshal held in 2020, but had a short-lived tenure ending with his resignation due to alleged faking of subpoena signatures.
The primary role of a city marshal is to execute the mandate of the city court. Fremin said during his campaign that one of his primary concerns is to restore credibility to the marshal’s office, and he called for a department that will be open to and serve the public.
Fremin said numerous times that he wants to lead an office with integrity and fairness, and his decades of experience in New Iberia law enforcement makes him primed to do so.
“I’m afraid to start naming names because I don’t want to forget someone, but I want to thank all the citizens of New Iberia for trusting and believing in me,” Fremin said Friday.