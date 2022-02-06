Fremin family enjoys parade after winning Daily Iberian contest

The family of Marnell and Kenric Fremin and guests were treated to a prime view of the New Iberia Mardi Gras parade Saturday after winning The Daily Iberian’s VIP Mardi Gras Experience contest. Marnell Fremin said she and her husband could not attend because of his recent lung transplant, but she was happy to treat her kids and grandkids to the party that included a king cake and a 4250 gift card to Rouses.
The family of Marnell and Kenric “Mushy” Fremin were treated to a private viewing area to take in the New Iberia Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, complete with reserved parking spaces, a king cake and a $250 gift card to Rouses as the winners of The Daily Iberian’s VIP Mardi Gras Experience contest.
The contest provided space in The Daily Iberian’s courtyard along Main Street for up to 15 people to enjoy the parade. Fremin and her husband were unable to attend the parade in person as he is recovering from a lung transplant, but were able to share the experience with their children and grandchildren.
“I wish we could’ve attended, but my husband had a lung transplant two years ago and we can’t go anywhere, and stay careful,” Marnell Fremin said. “God gave him that lung so we have to keep him safe.
“My husband told them to have a good time. My kids are so good to us, they help us so much. I’m glad, I want them to have a good time.”
She said that she decided to register on a whim, using her husband’s name instead of her own.
“When I got the email to register, I didn’t think about it,” she said. “I decided to put my husband’s name because he was the lucky one who got the lung. I didn’t tell him anything and when I got the email that we had won, I couldn’t believe it. I guess he is the lucky one.”
Fremin said the $250 gift card will be used to provide groceries for her family. She said that she enjoys being able to go shop in person following her experience with online ordering previously.
“My kids have been shopping for me, but lately I’ve been going myself because you know how it is, I’ve tried the online shopping and going to pick it up,” she said. “I’ll either use it for that or let them use the card and go for me.”
Fremin said that she has been a longtime subscriber to The Daily Iberian, adding that she can’t remember exactly when she first became a reader.
“It’s been a long, long time,” she said. “My children are in their late 30s, so probably 35 years.” When asked what her favorite section in the paper was, she said, “probably the sports. We have two daughters and a son, and they were all in sports. My grandsons are in sports, so we always gravitated to the sports page.”
