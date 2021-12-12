Fremin elected City Marshal

The long contested New Iberia City Marshal seat may finally be filled for good after Saturday night’s election after candidate Dickie Fremin won the necessary amount of votes to become the city’s new marshal.
Statistics from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office showed Fremin beating opponent Corey Porter with 55 percent of the vote, or 1,598 individuals who voted for Fremin. Porter finished election day with 45 percent of the vote, or 1,332 voters. Unofficial turnout was 15.6 percent.
Fremin has a long history of working in Iberia Parish law enforcement. He served at the New Iberia Police Department from 1978 to 2004, retiring as a patrol captain. After that, Fremin served the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and retired as a patrol captain again in 2020.
“Obviously, we are very excited with the results and thank the voters for their confidence and the opportunity they have given me to serve,” Fremin said Saturday night. “I would also like to recognize Mr. Porter for his effort and for running a respectable campaign. I am honored to serve New Iberia as their City Marshal and am ready to start immediately.”
After serving 25 years at the NIPD and 16 years at the IPSO, Fremin said earlier this year that he thought his law enforcement career was over. However, he said he felt called to take up a law enforcement role once again and campaign for the city marshal position.
The election of Fremin comes after the resignation of former City Marshal Tony Migues earlier this year. Migues had been elected marshal last year, but following accusations of faking subpoena signatures Migues was arrested and resigned from his position.
Prior to Migues, Vic Delcambre had served for decades in the position of city marshal. Delcambre died in 2018.
Also on the ballot for members of the Squirrel Run subdivision was a 30 mills tax for the Squirrel Run Levee and Drainage District. The measure passed with 69 percent in favor and 31 percent against.