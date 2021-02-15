BATON ROUGE, La. - As Louisiana finds itself in the grip of a winter storm, icy weather conditions have led to statewide closures and power outages.As of Monday morning, just over 24,000 are reportedly without power across the state.Ice has already been spotted on power lines in Walker and temperatures are expected to continue to drop throughout the day.Drivers who have no choice but to be out and about should note Interstate 10 is closed across the Atchafalaya Basin due to icing. Westbound traffic is being diverted off at Louisiana Highway 415 (Lobdell), eastbound traffic at Interstate 49 in Lafayette.The mayor's office has declared a state of emergency for East Baton Rouge Parish.Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome signed a parish-wide Emergency Disaster Declaration on Monday. This local disaster declaration allows East Baton Rouge Parish the ability to request additional State resources in the event local resources may be exceeded in response to the Winter Storm.